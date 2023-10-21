Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 6,966,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 32,511,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

