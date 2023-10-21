Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.25 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

TSE:LUN opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.36.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$790.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$823.32 million. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.1883289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

