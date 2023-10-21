LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 10,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

LYB opened at $92.05 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

