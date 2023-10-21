Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 235,500 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,423,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

