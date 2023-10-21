Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 285,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

