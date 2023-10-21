Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BBJP stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

