Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Transocean worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 42.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transocean by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $7.16 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

