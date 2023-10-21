Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after buying an additional 655,183 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

