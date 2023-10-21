Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $23.51 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

