Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $737,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $11,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.47 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.99.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

