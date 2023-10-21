Madison Asset Management LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,215 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,413,000 after acquiring an additional 594,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $32.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

