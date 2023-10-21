Madison Asset Management LLC Has $24.77 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $151.97 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

