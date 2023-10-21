Madison Asset Management LLC Has $25.57 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.52 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

