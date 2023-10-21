Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $375.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

