Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

