Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.17.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

