Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $5.39 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,881,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

