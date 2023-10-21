Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

