Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,784 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $161.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

