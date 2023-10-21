Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8,408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,532,000. Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 432,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

