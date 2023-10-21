Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

