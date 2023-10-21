Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 136,215 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,215 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

