Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,768 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 752,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $103,463.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,342.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,462.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $103,463.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,342.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,658 shares of company stock worth $1,509,563 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.