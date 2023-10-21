Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,118 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

