Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

