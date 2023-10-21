Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $192.96 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.29 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.55 and its 200-day moving average is $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

