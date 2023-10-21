Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,805 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

