Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,010 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 261,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 24.3% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at $332,308,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

