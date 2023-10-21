Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

