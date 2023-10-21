Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 31st

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MINN opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

