Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of MARPS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.49. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 133.69% and a net margin of 83.33%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
