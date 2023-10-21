Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Argus increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.