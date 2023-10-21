Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Masco by 47.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $66,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

