Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $65.00 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 447,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

