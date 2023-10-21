Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after buying an additional 2,175,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

