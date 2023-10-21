Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.10 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.