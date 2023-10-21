Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 281071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTTR

Matterport Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other Matterport news, Director Peter Hebert acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 53,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $140,890.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 218,132 shares in the company, valued at $569,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hebert purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,482.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.