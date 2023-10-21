Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Mayne Pharma Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

