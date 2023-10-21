Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 13,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Mayne Pharma Group Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.
About Mayne Pharma Group
Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mayne Pharma Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.