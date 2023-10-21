McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.67.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $258.11 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.