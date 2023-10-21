MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,260.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $792.46 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.