Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.64. Approximately 164,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 62,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Further Reading

