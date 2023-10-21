Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

