Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.