Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 7,466 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

