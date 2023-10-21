Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.27 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

