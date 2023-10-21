Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

