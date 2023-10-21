Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

