Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 863.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

