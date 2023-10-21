Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,117 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $608,296,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after buying an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after buying an additional 921,072 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,542,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.