Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after acquiring an additional 616,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 143,788 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,533,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after acquiring an additional 89,162 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

